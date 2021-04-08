CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

437 FPUS51 KALY 080740

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

CTZ001-082000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-082000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

