887 FPUS51 KALY 290744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290743

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

CTZ001-292000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-292000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

