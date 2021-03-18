CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

864 FPUS51 KALY 180741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180740

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

CTZ001-182000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-182000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

