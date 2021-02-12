CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

_____

681 FPUS51 KALY 120836

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120834

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

CTZ001-122100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

334 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

$$

CTZ013-122100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

334 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather