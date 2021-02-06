CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

_____

959 FPUS51 KALY 060845

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060844

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

CTZ001-062100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

344 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

$$

CTZ013-062100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

344 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

_____

