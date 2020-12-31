CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

320 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain or sleet or

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with freezing rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

320 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain or sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

