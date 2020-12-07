CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020
_____
667 FPUS51 KALY 070813
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 070811
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
CTZ001-072100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ013-072100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather