CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

CTZ001-282000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ013-282000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

_____

