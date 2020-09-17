CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

345 FPUS51 KALY 170739

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170738

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

