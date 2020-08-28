CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

320 FPUS51 KALY 280737

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020

CTZ001-282000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-282000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather