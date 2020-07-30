CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
_____
695 FPUS51 KALY 300737
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 300736
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
CTZ001-302000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-302000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
336 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather