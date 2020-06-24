CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

426 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

