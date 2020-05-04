CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

425 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

425 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

425 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

