CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
401 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
401 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or sleet after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
401 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
