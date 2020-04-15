CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

425 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

425 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

425 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers or isolated snow showers

this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

