CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

_____

514 FPUS51 KALY 140741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140740

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

