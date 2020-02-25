CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

441 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

441 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

441 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then a

chance of light rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

