CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
_____
466 FPUS51 KALY 240843
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 240840
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
CTZ001-242100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West
winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ013-242100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
340 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
