CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

_____

493 FPUS51 KALY 030849

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030847

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

CTZ001-032100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-032100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 AM EST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

