CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

531 FPUS51 KALY 070914

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

CTZ001-072115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ013-072115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers, mainly in the evening. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

