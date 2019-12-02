CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

418 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

CTZ001-022100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

418 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

CTZ013-022100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

418 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Periods of rain or snow or sleet this morning, then periods

of snow this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

