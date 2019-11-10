CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
_____
082 FPUS51 KALY 100915
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 100913
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
413 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
CTZ001-102100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
413 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with snow likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ013-102100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
413 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper
40s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with snow likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around
30. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather