CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
335 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
