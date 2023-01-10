WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northwestern Tulare County in central California...

* Until 515 PM PST.

* At 448 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Woodlake, or 11 miles northeast of Visalia, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Woodlake around 500 PM PST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lemon

Cove and Lindcove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

