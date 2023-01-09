WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

219 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno and Madera.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 219 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fresno, Clovis, Calwa and Easton.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet

at 5000 feet, and 2 to 4 feet at the higher passes. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including Interstate 80 over

Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over

Carson Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of whiteout

conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be lowering to 4500 to

5000 feet this evening. Snow accumulation will be limited this

evening with heavy snow moving back in overnight. Significant

travel impacts will likely on Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18

inches above 4000 feet, locally up to 30 inches over the higher

peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County

Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could

cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility resulting in periods of near whiteout

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley,

Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to

topple more easily during these winds.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches below 5000 feet, with 2 to 5 inches above 5000 feet.

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over

Highway 299 between Cedarville and Cedar Pass. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main period for accumulating snowfall

is expected between 6 AM and 12 noon Tuesday.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 4 to 10 inches

are expected, except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395

through Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity

until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected

from 5 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers

continuing mainly west of US-395 through Tuesday evening.

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches, with 18 to 36 inches above 7000 feet through Tuesday

evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess

of 100 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and

evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest.

from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers

continuing through Tuesday evening.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches along US-395, with 1 to 3 feet above 7500 feet and

localized amounts up to 4 feet near the Sierra crest. Wind gusts

up to 50 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with

potential for avalanches producing extended road closures. The

series of winter storms since late December has made snow

removal more challenging, with limited areas for holding the

plowed snow. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra

crest.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The current round of heavy snow will

continue into this evening, with a short lull in snowfall

activity later this evening until early Tuesday morning. The

heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday,

with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening.

