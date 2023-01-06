WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

143 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible due to a couple of systems. With the

first system on Saturday night into Sunday, expect snow amounts

of one to two feet above 6,000 feet. With the second system on

Monday morning until Tuesday night, expect 3 to 6 feet of snow

wit locally heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and 18 inches to 3

feet between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as

50 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National

Park to Tulare County.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Monday, expect snow levels to rise to

around 8,000 feet, then lowering Monday night into Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

