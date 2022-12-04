WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 351 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 7000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet through the morning then tapering off this afternoon. Additional snow accumulations up to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Sierra Nevada from Yosemite NP to Tulare County, above 7,000 feet. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather