WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1045 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California,

including the following counties, in central California, Fresno,

Madera and Mariposa. In northern California, Tuolumne.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. River or stream

flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1045 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause small stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes,

Mariposa, Metcalf Gap, Jerseydale, Ahwahnee, Wawona

Campground, Fish Camp, Wawona Vistor Center, Bass Lake Ranger

District, Batterson, Coarsegold, Bass Lake, Poison Ridge,

Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Peckinpah and Auberry.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather