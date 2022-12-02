WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

351 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of two to

four feet conceivable above 8,000 feet. Snowfall of one to two

feet possible from 7,000 feet to 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as

high as 60 mph along the crest and through canyons.

* WHERE...Southern Sierra Nevada.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra.

