WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1001 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...A WINTER STORM WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to three feet above 7,000 feet. Snow amounts of one to two feet from 5,000 feet to 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph through canyons and along the crest. * WHERE...The Sierra Nevada Mountains. * WHEN...Valid from 4 AM PST Thursday morning until 4 AM PST Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will become extremely difficult or impossible. Count on road closures due to snow cover. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow is possible this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of eight to sixteen inches above 7,000 feet. Snow amounts of four to eight inches from 5,000 feet to 7,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra. * WHEN...Valid from 10 AM PST Thursday morning until 4 AM PST * IMPACTS...Expect snow covered roads and low visibilities. Plan on travel delays. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather