WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1150 PM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Early This Week...

A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska Monday

and move into the Pacific Northwest on Monday night. We are

expecting a strong cold front to move across the region on

Tuesday night. Snow is expected to increase Tuesday afternoon

with the potential heavy snow on Tuesday night. The front will

push south into the Kern county area on Wednesday and provide

lighter amounts.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO

11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches above 6000 feet. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet

Tuesday night with 3 to 6 inches of snow. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin

River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with high country

road closures. The hazardous conditions could impact hikers

and campers in the National Parks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

