FLASH FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1157 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL

SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE SIERRA NEVADA IN PORTIONS OF FRESNO

AND TULARE COUNTIES...

.Additional monsoonal moisture will flow into Central California

and bring the threat for strong thunderstorms that will provide

the potential for heavy rainfall. Areas affected include mainly

the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada in Fresno and Tulare

Counties.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Central California, including

the following areas of the Sierra Nevada, Grant Grove Area,

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP, and the

South End of the Upper Sierra.

* From late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* Heavy rainfall is likely during the period in these areas of the

Sierra Nevada, due to the expected intensity and duration.

* Mudslides and debris flows are also possible over and near

recently burned areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet expected from Sunday night through

Wednesday.

* WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The threat of lightning may prompt beach closures.

There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can

pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people

off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms possible at the

beaches this weekend.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Beaches.

* WHEN...From 6 PM PDT this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

beaches tonight into Sunday.

