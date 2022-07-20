WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

255 PM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. For the Excessive Heat

Warning, temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 102 to 108

degrees with temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills and Kern

River Valley of 97 to 102 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, high

temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 100 to 106 degrees

and the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley of 95 to

104 degrees.

* WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills, and

the Kern River Valley

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM PDT this

evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 11 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

