WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

405 PM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Madera and Mariposa.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 405 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Green Mtn and Clover Meadow Wilderness Office.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

