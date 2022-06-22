WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

258 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kern

County through 330 AM PDT...

At 257 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles south of Stallion Springs, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Stallion Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3504 11895 3518 11875 3489 11850 3482 11862

3482 11872

TIME...MOT...LOC 0957Z 141DEG 31KT 3490 11865

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather