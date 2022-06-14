WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1240 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have diminished below advisory criteria. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire at 1AM PDT this morning. ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts near 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be perilous, particularly for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather