WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

855 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

