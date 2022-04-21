WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 127 PM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Merced County through 200 PM PDT... At 124 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Los Banos, or 20 miles southwest of Merced, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Merced and Los Banos. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and could lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3690 12087 3705 12097 3733 12056 3714 12041 TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 243DEG 18KT 3707 12071 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather