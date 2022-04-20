WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 635 PM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated accumulations up to 2 feet over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada north of Kern County above 5000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather