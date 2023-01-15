WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

720 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

California...

Carmel River at Robles Del Rio affecting Monterey County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Carmel River at Robles Del Rio.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 6.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to continue receding.

