WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

HIGH SURF WARNING

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

950 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, expect storm debris on beaches,

dangerous surf and swimming conditions, as well as dangerous

run-up.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Monday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected. Dangerous Beach conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles,

onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely

lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay

Shoreline.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The main cold front has now passed through the North Bay with the

strongest winds now passed. Breezy southwest winds will continue

today with another round of strong winds forecast Sunday afternoon

and evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The Greater Bay Area including the Peninsula, East

Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz county.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Monterey and San Benito counties.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Saturday.

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northwest California,

including the following area, Northern Humboldt Coast.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern

Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior,

Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and

Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

