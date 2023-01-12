WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 444 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California... Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 9 AM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:00 AM PST Thursday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to 24.4 feet late tonight. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.5 feet on 02\/08\/1998. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (5 am PST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Fri Sat Sun Salinas River Spreckels 23.0 20.8 Thu 4 am PST 24.5 24.8 22.8 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches, highest on southwest and west facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, highest on southwest and west facing shores. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with sets to 15 feet and dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, highest on southwest and west * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Saturday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet building to 12 to 18 feet with local sets to 20 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible Friday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, highest on west and northwest facing * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. - At 447 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Rosa, Forestville and Graton. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.