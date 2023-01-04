WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

917 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.A potent atmospheric river will begin to impact the region

Wednesday and continue into Thursday. This will bring substantial

rainfall to the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast on top of

already saturated soils. As a result look for rapid rises in area

creeks, streams, and rivers. Bankfull exceedance is possible. In

addition strong gusty winds will bring branches and trees down,

which may cause localized damming of water ways.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast including:

Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, San

Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM PST Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

