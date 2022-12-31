WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Francisco CA 506 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, San Mateo and Santa Clara. Specifically the San Francisquito Creek near Stanford University has risen above moderate flood stage again. It should peak near 13 feet around 7 pm and then begin to slowly decrease tonight. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 503 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Palo Alto, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Stanford, Portola Valley and West Menlo Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather