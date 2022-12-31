WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

135 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 135 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Francisco, Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, Palo Alto,

South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster

City, Burlingame, San Carlos, Belmont, Millbrae, Half Moon

Bay, Hillsborough, Atherton, Woodside, Highlands-Baywood Park

and El Granada.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

