WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1215 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

.A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central

California now through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be

light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue

to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding. A

strong Pacific storm will then move across the the region Friday

night through Saturday evening, with periods of moderate to heavy

rain expected. Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid

rises, and flooding of area rivers, streams, and creeks.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore,

Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay

Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Increased potential for shallow mudslides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A number of forecast points on North Bay rivers and streams

are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and

potentially above flood stage.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

* WHERE...Portions of central California, northern California and

western California, including the following areas, in central

California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas

Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains

and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur

Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San

Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior

Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San

Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa

Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. In

western California, San Francisco.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening.

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Increased potential for shallow mudslides.

- A number of forecast points on East and South Bay streams and

creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather