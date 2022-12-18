WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

846 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...Patchy Dense Fog Developing This Morning...

Patchy dense fog in the Central Valley is moving westward into the

East Bay Valleys and Delta Region. Visibility reductions of 1/2

mile to locally 1/4 mile are possible in spots. Patchy fog should

persist through the morning hours.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may

widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and

leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road

when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow

extra time to travel to destinations.

