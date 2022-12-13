WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

934 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected in

the interior valley locations of Napa and Sonoma Counties. Sub-

freezing temperatures will be possible again late Tuesday night

into Wednesday morning. Fog is also possible which may result in

freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather