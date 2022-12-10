WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

351 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of northern California, including the following counties,

Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather