WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1229 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 1230 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma. The heavy rain has ended. Localized ponding of water in low-lying or poorly drained areas remains possible however flooding due to excessive rain is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____